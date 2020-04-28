Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-18.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (-3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, YUM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.