Sherwin Williams Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:30 PM ETThe Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)SHWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.89 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.11B (+1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHW has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.