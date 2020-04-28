Hasbro Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:30 PM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+166.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (+54.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HAS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.