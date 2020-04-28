New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says a "regional control room" will be needed to keep track of COVID-19 infections in order to re-open New York's businesses.

"We want to re-open, but we want to do it without infecting more people and without overwhelming the hospital system," Cuomo said.

If certain indicators get too high, then the state would have to pull back on re-opening, he said during his daily coronovirus briefing.

Under this scenario, hospital capacity and ICU capacity can't go over 70%, he said. "You need at least a 30% buffer" to handle any potential outbreaks, he said.

The key will be to identify infected people early, isolate them, and identify people that the infected person came in contact with, he said.

He also emphasized the need to build up stockpiles of supplies and equipment and to improve distance learning and telemedicine systems.

New York reports 17,638 virus deaths vs. 17,303 a day earlier.

