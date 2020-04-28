Ryder Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:30 PM ET
- Ryder (NYSE:R) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.85 (-176.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.11B (-3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, R has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.