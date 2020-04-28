Costamare Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:30 PM ETCostamare Inc. (CMRE)CMREBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+116.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $123.8M (+9.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMRE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.