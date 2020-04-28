Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (-31.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.8B (-9.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OSK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.