Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.03B (+4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ADP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.