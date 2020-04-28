Avery Dennison Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:30 PM ETAvery Dennison Corporation (AVY)AVYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (+1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.73B (-0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.