Sensata Technologies Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:30 PM ETSensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)STBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-34.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $754.74M (-13.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ST has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.