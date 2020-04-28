Garmin Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:30 PM ETGarmin Ltd. (GRMN)GRMNBy: SA News Team
- Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+16.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $823.14M (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GRMN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.