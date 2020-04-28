Archer-Daniels-Midland Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:35 PM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)ADMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+21.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.71B (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.