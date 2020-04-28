Criteo S.A. Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:30 PM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)CRTOBy: SA News Team
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $205.02M (-13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRTO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.