United Rentals Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:35 PM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)URIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.53 (-23.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.08B (-1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, URI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.