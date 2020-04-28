Pilgrim's Pride Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:35 PM ETPilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC)PPCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-51.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.98B (+9.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PPC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.