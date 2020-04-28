Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-31.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $481.17M (-22.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GIL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.