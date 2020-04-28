CGI Group Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:30 PM ETCGI Inc. (GIB)GIBBy: SA News Team
- CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.23 (+5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.13B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIB has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.