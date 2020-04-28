Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.04B (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, QCOM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward.