Mastercard Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 Mastercard Incorporated (MA)
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.74 (-2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.99B (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 25 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 21 downward.