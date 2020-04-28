AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-44.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.95B (+8.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AZN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.