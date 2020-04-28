Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.54B (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BSX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Boston Scientific Facing Potential Resistance While Sentiment Is Extremely Bullish