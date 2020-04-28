Stocks lose steam as consumer confidence dives

After opening in the green, stocks turned down, dipping into the red after April's consumer confidence gauge took a record drop and a regional manufacturing survey sank.
By midafternoon, the three major U.S. stock averages are mixed; the S&P 500 is essentially flat, the Dow gains 0.2%, and the Nasdaq falls 0.7%.
10-year Treasury yield declines 4 basis points to 0.62%.
Crude oil slips 1.1% to $12.65 per barrel.
By S&P 500 sectors, energy (+1.8%) and industrials (+1.5%) gain the most, while health care (-1.5%), communication services (-1.0%) and information technology (-0.5%) are the only decliners.
In overseas trading, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 1.7%, FTSE 100 gained 1.9%, and DAX ended the session up 1.3%.
U.S. Dollar Index slips 0.2% to 99.86.