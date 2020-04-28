Cree Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:35 PM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLFBy: SA News Team
- Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (-175.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $216.05M (-21.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CREE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.