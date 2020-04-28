PTC Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:35 PM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)PTCBy: SA News Team
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340.32M (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.