Ultra Clean Holdings Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:35 PM ETUltra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT)UCTTBy: SA News Team
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+109.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $302.6M (+16.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UCTT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.