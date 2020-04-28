MACOM Technology Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:35 PM ETMACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI)MTSIBy: SA News Team
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+155.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $122.91M (+1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTSI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.