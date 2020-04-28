Packaged food sales cooled off to a 27% Y/Y pace for a four-week tracking period by Nielsen that ended on April 18, down from the +38% growth recorded in the prior period, but still impressive.

"We believe some of the panic buying related to COVID-19 has subsided... However in general sales trends remain elevated. Duration and sustainability of these trends remain unclear as COVID-19 related shut-downs and social distancing continue," writes BofA analyst Bryan Spillane on the data dump.

4-week sales growth (Y/Y): Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) +214.9%, BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) -23.8%, Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) +25.6%, Conagra (NYSE:CAG) +30.5%, Danone North America (OTCQX:DANOY) +4.2% , Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) +5.9%, Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) +35.0%, Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) +14.1%, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) +30.0%, Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) +9.2%, Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) +38.2%, Hershey (NYSE:HSY) -0.7% (Easter timing effect), Kellogg Company +9.6%, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) +24.7%, Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) +12.6%, Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) 57.1%, J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) +9.1% and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) +32.2%.