Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Q1 core EPS of 64 cents matches the consensus estimate and compares with 68 cents in Q4 2019.

Records increase in current expected credit loss reserve of $122.7M during the quarter.

Book value per share of $26.92 at March 31, 2020 vs. $27.82 at Dec. 31, 2019; reflects $1.03 per share impact of CECL.

Q1 revenue of $100.6M vs. $106.9M consensus and $106.1M in year-ago quarter.

97% of portfolio is floating rate, with 63% of portfolio benefiting from active LIBOR floors at quarter end.

Conference call on April 29 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Blackstone Mortgage Trust EPS in-line, misses on revenue (April 28)