General Dynamics Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:30 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)GDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.56 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.25B (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.