Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.49 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.54B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NOC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.