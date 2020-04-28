Gladstone Commercial Q1 benefits from Q4 acquisitions
Apr. 28, 2020 4:16 PM ETGladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)GOODBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Q1 core FFO of 40 cents per unit beats the average analyst estimate of 39 cents and is unchanged from Q4 2019.
- Core FFO rose due to an increase in rental income from a full quarter of rental income from its Q4 2019 acquisitions, partly offset by an increase in interest expense from debt borrowed for the acquisitions.
- Q1 operating revenue $33.6M vs. $30.3M consensus; rose 14% Q/Q.
- Q1 total operating expenses of $24.1M, rose 7.3% Q/Q.
- "We will continue to opportunistically sell non-core assets and redeploy the proceeds into stronger target growth markets," said President Bob Cutlip.
- Conference call on April 29 at 8:30 AM ET.
