Looking ahead to Alphabet's (GOOG -2.3% , GOOGL -2.2% ) Q1 earnings report coming after the close today, RBC's Mark Mahaney expects the travel-industry ad crash to land hard on the tech giant's report.

The signals have already been coming in, he notes: Booking Holdings (Booking.com, Priceline, Kayak) is cutting its Google spending to $1B-$2B this year from about $4B last year. And heavy Google user Expedia will spend less than $1B on ads this year from $5B last year.

Booking in particular has been one of Google's single biggest customers.

And in spite of the flashier "Other Bets" category at Alphabet, the company's dependent on advertising for actual revenues (Google still generates more than 99% of Alphabet revenues, and 84% of Google revenue comes from ads).

Google is highly exposed to travel, media/entertainment, retail, finance and automotive verticals, Stifel notes. And Mahaney says travel spending will be "highly contingent on when COVID lockdowns end."