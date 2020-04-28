Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.84 (+61.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (+49.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VRTX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.