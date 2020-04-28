Hartford Financial Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:35 PM ETThe Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)HIGBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.24B (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HIG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.