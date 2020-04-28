Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (-19.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.01B (+8.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RJF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.