Primerica Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 Primerica, Inc. (PRI)
- Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.95 (+12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $519.77M (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.