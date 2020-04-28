Owens Corning Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
- Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (-2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.