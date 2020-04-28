Silicon Laboratories Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:30 PM ETSilicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)SLABBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $202.21M (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SLAB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.