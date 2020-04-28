Clean Harbors Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:30 PM ETClean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)CLHBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $795.84M (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.