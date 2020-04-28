Energy drink sales fell 12.3% for a four-week tracking period that ended on April 18, per Nielsen data.

Monster (NASDAQ:MNST) sales were down 10.4% for the period, while Red Bull sales were off 10.5% and Rockstar (NASDAQ:PEP) sales dropped 19.2%. Bang sales plummeted 27.5%. A lack of social events impacted the tally as did some March pantry loading.

Bottled water sales saw the same reversal of the pantry-loading effect, with sales down 16.1% over the four weeks. Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) all saw double-digit drops .