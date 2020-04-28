Republican Senator Josh Hawley wants the Justice Department to investigate Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) use of "predatory data practices" on vendors on its platform.

Hawley cites the recent WSJ report that Amazon collects data on third-party merchandise to help develop its private label products.

Hawley, in a letter to the DOJ: "I write to ask you to open a criminal antitrust investigation of Amazon. Recent reports suggest that Amazon has engaged in predatory and exclusionary data practices to build and maintain a monopoly."

Amazon's private-label business accounts for about 1% of its $158B in annual retail sales.

In the WSJ report, former execs said Amazon wants private label to reach 10% of retail sales by 2022.