Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-91.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (-15.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.

