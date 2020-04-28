Antero Midstream Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:35 PM ETAntero Midstream Corporation (AM)AMBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $239.49M (-9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.