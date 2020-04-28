Brinker Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Apr. 28, 2020 5:30 PM ETBrinker International, Inc. (EAT)EATBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Brinker (NYSE:EAT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-58.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $845.99M (+0.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, EAT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
