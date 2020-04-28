CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.28 (+21.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (+14.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CACI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.