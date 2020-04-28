Churchill Downs Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:35 PM ETChurchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)CHDNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-47.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $251.45M (-5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHDN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.