Rollins Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2020 5:30 PM ETRollins, Inc. (ROL)ROLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $477.43M (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.