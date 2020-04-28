Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.44 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $28.63B (+17.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ANTM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.