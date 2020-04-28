Humana (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.69 (+4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.49B (+14.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HUM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.