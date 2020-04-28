United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.44 (-3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $343.68M (-5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UTHR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.